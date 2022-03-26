TLA Worldwide (LON:TLA) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.70

Shares of TLA Worldwide Plc (LON:TLA – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1.70 ($0.02) and traded as low as GBX 1.38 ($0.02). TLA Worldwide shares last traded at GBX 1.70 ($0.02), with a volume of 2,672,752 shares trading hands.
The stock has a market capitalization of £2.44 million and a PE ratio of -0.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1.70 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.43.
TLA Worldwide Company Profile (LON:TLA)
