TLG Acquisition One Corp. (NYSE:TLGA) Short Interest Update

TLG Acquisition One Corp. (NYSE:TLGA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decline of 96.5% from the February 28th total of 51,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 74,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of TLG Acquisition One stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,761. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.74. TLG Acquisition One has a one year low of $9.50 and a one year high of $9.90.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TLGA. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of TLG Acquisition One during the 3rd quarter worth about $102,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TLG Acquisition One during the 4th quarter worth about $196,000. GAM Holding AG purchased a new position in shares of TLG Acquisition One during the 4th quarter worth about $336,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in shares of TLG Acquisition One by 90.9% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 36,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 17,295 shares during the period. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of TLG Acquisition One during the 3rd quarter worth about $477,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.13% of the company’s stock.

TLG Acquisition One Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in West Palm Beach, Florida.

