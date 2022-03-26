Tlou Energy (LON:TLOU) Shares Down 4.5%

Tlou Energy Limited (LON:TLOU – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 4.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 2.01 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.01 ($0.03). Approximately 13,122 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 477,710 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.10 ($0.03).

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Tlou Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 7.89 and a current ratio of 7.96. The firm has a market capitalization of £12.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.50.

Tlou Energy Limited, together with its subsidiaries, identifies, explores, evaluates, and develops coalbed methane (CBM) natural gas resources for gas-to-power generation in Southern Africa. It holds a mining license and 10 prospecting licenses covering an area of approximately 9,300 square kilometers in the Karoo Basin, Botswana.

