Toto Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOTDY) Short Interest Up 600.0% in March

Toto Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOTDY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, an increase of 600.0% from the February 28th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Shares of Toto stock opened at $41.66 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.65. Toto has a fifty-two week low of $39.00 and a fifty-two week high of $63.52.

Toto (OTCMKTS:TOTDY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion.

TOTO Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of restroom, bath and kitchen equipment, ceramics, and eco-friendly materials. It operates through the following segments: Global Housing Equipment Business, New Business Domains, and Others. The Global Housing Equipment Business segment handles the sales of housing equipment which includes sanitary ware, faucets, and system kitchen.

