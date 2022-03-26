TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.24 (NYSE:TRTX)

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.24 per share on Monday, April 25th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 28th.

TPG RE Finance Trust has decreased its dividend by 19.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. TPG RE Finance Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 75.0% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities analysts expect TPG RE Finance Trust to earn $1.29 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 74.4%.

TPG RE Finance Trust stock opened at $12.10 on Friday. TPG RE Finance Trust has a 1-year low of $10.97 and a 1-year high of $14.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 360.86 and a quick ratio of 360.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $933.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 1.79.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised their price target on TPG RE Finance Trust from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.20.

In related news, major shareholder China Investment Corp sold 1,000,000 shares of TPG RE Finance Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.34, for a total transaction of $12,340,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in TPG RE Finance Trust by 143.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,447,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,837,000 after buying an additional 852,831 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 647,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,984,000 after purchasing an additional 74,869 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in TPG RE Finance Trust by 187.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 97,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 63,855 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in TPG RE Finance Trust by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,455,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,386,000 after purchasing an additional 44,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in TPG RE Finance Trust by 135.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 68,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,000 after purchasing an additional 39,514 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

TPG RE Finance Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate finance services. It originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in North America. The company was founded on October 24, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

