TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Shares Purchased by Sepio Capital LP

Sepio Capital LP boosted its holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 649 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the quarter. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vulcan Value Partners LLC boosted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 3.6% in the third quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 2,043,693 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,276,429,000 after purchasing an additional 70,579 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 4.6% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,012,648 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $632,487,000 after acquiring an additional 44,517 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 9.3% during the third quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 784,342 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $489,876,000 after acquiring an additional 66,879 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 68.9% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 439,113 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $274,257,000 after acquiring an additional 179,165 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 34.4% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 337,189 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $210,598,000 after acquiring an additional 86,272 shares during the period. 97.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

Shares of TransDigm Group stock opened at $675.53 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $639.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $631.61. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $552.72 and a 52 week high of $688.03. The stock has a market cap of $37.47 billion, a PE ratio of 52.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.48.

TransDigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The aerospace company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.68 by ($0.04). TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 23.98% and a net margin of 16.23%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. TransDigm Group’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 13.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other TransDigm Group news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $646.42, for a total transaction of $7,433,830.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Raymond F. Laubenthal sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $670.00, for a total value of $3,350,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,500 shares of company stock worth $25,313,045. Corporate insiders own 9.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TDG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $665.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Truist Financial raised shares of TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $600.00 to $786.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $762.00 to $801.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $721.94.

TransDigm Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.