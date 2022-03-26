Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $678.71 Million

Analysts predict that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPHGet Rating) will report $678.71 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Tri Pointe Homes’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $662.20 million to $707.42 million. Tri Pointe Homes posted sales of $716.68 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Tri Pointe Homes will report full-year sales of $4.41 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.33 billion to $4.50 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $4.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.67 billion to $5.10 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Tri Pointe Homes.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPHGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The construction company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Tri Pointe Homes had a net margin of 11.80% and a return on equity of 20.14%. The business’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.25.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 63.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,183 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC raised its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 65.5% in the third quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 2,886 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Finally, Origin Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TPH traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.97. 1,235,304 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,206,462. Tri Pointe Homes has a 1-year low of $18.91 and a 1-year high of $28.28. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland, Virginia, and the District of Columbia.

