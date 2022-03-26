Trigon Metals (CVE:TM) Stock Price Down 1.2%

Trigon Metals Inc. (CVE:TM – Get Rating) traded down 1.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.40 and last traded at C$0.40. 224,555 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 376,570 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.41.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$67.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.44.

Trigon Metals (CVE:TM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Trigon Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and maintenance of mines and mineral properties in the African continent. The company primarily explores for copper, lead, and silver deposits. It holds an 80% interest in its flagship project, the Kombat Mine Property, which covers five mining licenses located in Northern Namibia.

