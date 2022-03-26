Trinseo PLC (NYSE:TSE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Trinseo PLC (NYSE:TSE – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $67.83.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th.

NYSE TSE opened at $49.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $52.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.17. Trinseo has a 1 year low of $43.24 and a 1 year high of $70.25. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.43.

Trinseo ( NYSE:TSE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.17. Trinseo had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 45.07%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.84 EPS. Research analysts expect that Trinseo will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is a positive change from Trinseo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 6th. Trinseo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.50%.

In other news, CEO Frank A. Bozich sold 20,957 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.89, for a total transaction of $1,129,372.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Alvarado purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $46.94 per share, for a total transaction of $46,940.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 38,957 shares of company stock worth $2,055,923. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Trinseo in the 4th quarter valued at about $18,520,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in Trinseo in the 4th quarter valued at about $989,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Trinseo by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 29,836 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after buying an additional 3,694 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Trinseo by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 47,436 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,488,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Trinseo in the 4th quarter valued at about $12,671,000. 90.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Trinseo (Get Rating)

Trinseo PLC, a materials solutions provider, manufactures and sells plastics and latex binders in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Engineered Materials, Latex Binders, Base Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics.

