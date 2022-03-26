Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Triumph Bancorp Inc. is a financial holding company with a diversified line of community banking, commercial finance and asset management activities. It serves its local communities through its two wholly owned bank subsidiaries, Triumph Savings Bank, SSB and Triumph Community Bank, N.A. These operations include a full suite of lending and depository products and services focused on meeting the needs of its customers in its community banking markets. It serves a broad national customer base through its commercial finance brands, which include discount factoring through Triumph Business Capital, equipment lending and general asset based lending through Triumph Commercial Finance, healthcare asset based lending through Triumph Healthcare Finance, commercial insurance through Triumph Insurance Group, institutional asset management services through Triumph Capital Advisors. Triumph Bancorp Inc. is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. “

Get Triumph Bancorp alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $170.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $148.00 to $132.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.81.

Shares of TBK opened at $97.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.47 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $94.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.01. Triumph Bancorp has a 1 year low of $69.01 and a 1 year high of $136.01.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02. Triumph Bancorp had a net margin of 25.56% and a return on equity of 15.09%. The business had revenue of $118.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Triumph Bancorp will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Harrison B. Barnes acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $94.86 per share, with a total value of $94,860.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.23% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TBK. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of Triumph Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in Triumph Bancorp by 100.4% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Triumph Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $227,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Triumph Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $228,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Triumph Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $238,000. 80.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Triumph Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides various banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Banking, Factoring, Payments, and Corporate.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Triumph Bancorp (TBK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Triumph Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triumph Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.