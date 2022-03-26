Truist Financial Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) – Analysts at Truist Financial dropped their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Fiserv in a report issued on Tuesday, March 22nd. Truist Financial analyst A. Jeffrey now expects that the business services provider will post earnings of $1.37 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.44. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Fiserv’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.54 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.68 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.81 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.40 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 target price on shares of Fiserv in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of Fiserv from $131.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded shares of Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.10.

NASDAQ FISV opened at $100.51 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $99.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $66.36 billion, a PE ratio of 50.51, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.82. Fiserv has a 12 month low of $89.91 and a 12 month high of $127.34.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share.

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $882,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FISV. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,781,000. City State Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $140,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $522,697,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 4,868 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Finally, Arvest Trust Co. N A acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,531,000. 96.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

