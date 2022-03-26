Tryg A/S (OTCMKTS:TGVSF) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Barclays

Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Tryg A/S (OTCMKTS:TGVSF – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Tryg A/S in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy.

OTCMKTS TGVSF opened at $21.03 on Wednesday. Tryg A/S has a 1-year low of $21.03 and a 1-year high of $24.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.77 and a 200-day moving average of $23.48.

Tryg A/S, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services for private and corporate customers, and small and medium sized businesses in Denmark, Norway, and Sweden. The company operates through Private, Commercial, Corporate, and Sweden segments. It provides car, contents, house, accident, travel, motorcycles, pet, health, property, liability, transportation, group life, and boat insurance products, as well as fire and content, and worker compensation insurance products.

