Tryg A/S (OTCMKTS:TGVSF) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Barclays

Barclays started coverage on shares of Tryg A/S (OTCMKTS:TGVSF – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Tryg A/S in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy.

TGVSF opened at $21.03 on Wednesday. Tryg A/S has a 12 month low of $21.03 and a 12 month high of $24.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.48.

Tryg A/S, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services for private and corporate customers, and small and medium sized businesses in Denmark, Norway, and Sweden. The company operates through Private, Commercial, Corporate, and Sweden segments. It provides car, contents, house, accident, travel, motorcycles, pet, health, property, liability, transportation, group life, and boat insurance products, as well as fire and content, and worker compensation insurance products.

