TT Electronics (LON:TTG) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

TT Electronics (LON:TTG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a GBX 325 ($4.28) price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 55.88% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of TT Electronics from GBX 300 ($3.95) to GBX 270 ($3.55) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on shares of TT Electronics from GBX 315 ($4.15) to GBX 280 ($3.69) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 289.17 ($3.81).

Shares of LON:TTG opened at GBX 208.50 ($2.74) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.76. TT Electronics has a 52-week low of GBX 173.59 ($2.29) and a 52-week high of GBX 296.50 ($3.90). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 219.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 244.10. The company has a market capitalization of £367.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.89.

In other news, insider Richard Tyson sold 39,503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 201 ($2.65), for a total transaction of £79,401.03 ($104,530.06).

TT Electronics plc provides engineered electronics for performance critical applications in the industrial, medical, and aerospace and defense markets worldwide. The company operates in three divisions: Power and Connectivity, Global Manufacturing Solutions, and Sensors and Specialist Components. The Power and Connectivity division designs and manufactures power application products and connectivity devices, which enable the capture and wireless transfer of data.

