TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) Upgraded to B- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Rating) from a c rating to a b- rating in a report released on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of TTM Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial cut shares of TTM Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TTM Technologies from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TTM Technologies currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.33.

Get TTM Technologies alerts:

TTMI stock opened at $14.99 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.98 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. TTM Technologies has a 12 month low of $9.76 and a 12 month high of $15.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.73.

TTM Technologies ( NASDAQ:TTMI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $598.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $552.03 million. TTM Technologies had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 6.01%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TTM Technologies will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TTMI. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 365.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,169 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 7,200 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in TTM Technologies by 41.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 994,204 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,219,000 after buying an additional 289,089 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in TTM Technologies by 1.9% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 359,211 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,137,000 after buying an additional 6,830 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in TTM Technologies by 106.3% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,572,277 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,684,000 after buying an additional 2,871,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in TTM Technologies by 13.9% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 78,568 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $987,000 after buying an additional 9,584 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.86% of the company’s stock.

TTM Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

TTM Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of printed circuit boards and backplane assemblies. It operates through the following segments: Printed Circuit Board (PCB), RF&S Components, and Electro-Mechanical Solutions. The PCB segment consists of fifteen domestic PCB and sub-system plants, five PCB fabrication plants in China, and one in Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TTM Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TTM Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.