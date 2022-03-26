TUI AG (OTCMKTS:TUIFF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

TUI AG (OTCMKTS:TUIFF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,938,900 shares, an increase of 306.1% from the February 28th total of 2,693,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4,207.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TUIFF opened at $3.08 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.44. TUI has a 52-week low of $2.31 and a 52-week high of $6.44.

Get TUI alerts:

About TUI (Get Rating)

TUI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides tourism services worldwide. It operates hotels and resorts under the Robinson, Riu, TUI Blue, Blue Diamond, TUI Suneo, and TUI Magic Life brands. The company is also involved in the tour operation and airlines businesses. In addition, it operates cruise liners.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TUI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TUI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.