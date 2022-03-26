Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

TWIN has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Twin Disc from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Twin Disc from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th.

Shares of TWIN stock opened at $17.60 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.13 and a 200-day moving average of $12.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Twin Disc has a 12-month low of $8.66 and a 12-month high of $18.20. The firm has a market cap of $240.45 million, a P/E ratio of -16.00 and a beta of 1.51.

Twin Disc ( NASDAQ:TWIN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $59.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.50 million. Twin Disc had a negative return on equity of 0.61% and a negative net margin of 6.27%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.32) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Twin Disc will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Twin Disc by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 23,802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Twin Disc by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 76,482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Twin Disc by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 182,622 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Twin Disc by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,905 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Twin Disc by 263.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,907 shares during the period. 61.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Twin Disc Company Profile (Get Rating)

Twin Disc, Inc engages in manufacturing and sale of marine and off-highway power transmission equipment. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing and Distribution. The Manufacturing segment refers to the manufacturing, assembly and office facilities in Racine, Wisconsin, U.SA, Nivelles, Belgium, Decima, Italy and Switzerland.

