U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Sold by Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL trimmed its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 109,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,033 shares during the quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $6,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. 73.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

USB opened at $57.12 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $56.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $84.83 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.01. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $52.44 and a 52 week high of $63.57.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.04). U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 33.14% and a return on equity of 16.42%. The company had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 36.08%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on USB shares. UBS Group started coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Stephens downgraded U.S. Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. Odeon Capital Group raised U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays reduced their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $68.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $73.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.80.

U.S. Bancorp Profile (Get Rating)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.