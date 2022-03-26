U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.250-$3.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.330. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several research firms recently issued reports on USPH. Barrington Research decreased their target price on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from $144.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet lowered shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. CJS Securities upgraded U.S. Physical Therapy from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut U.S. Physical Therapy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, U.S. Physical Therapy currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $120.00.

USPH traded down $1.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $94.64. 55,663 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 90,051. U.S. Physical Therapy has a 1 year low of $84.43 and a 1 year high of $123.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $95.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.53 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

U.S. Physical Therapy ( NYSE:USPH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $129.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.62 million. U.S. Physical Therapy had a return on equity of 15.08% and a net margin of 6.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. Analysts forecast that U.S. Physical Therapy will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 11th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. This is a positive change from U.S. Physical Therapy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.77%.

In other U.S. Physical Therapy news, Director Harry S. Chapman sold 1,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.02, for a total value of $122,905.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Harry S. Chapman sold 3,320 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.75, for a total value of $314,570.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,218 shares of company stock worth $676,259. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC increased its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 5,017 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,053,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,204,000 after buying an additional 30,817 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 184,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,605,000 after acquiring an additional 2,626 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 17,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,711,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

About U.S. Physical Therapy (Get Rating)

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc operates outpatient physical therapy clinics, which provides pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers and neurological-related injuries. The company operates through the following segments: physical therapy operations and industrial injury prevention services.

