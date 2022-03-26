UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Decreases Position in DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lowered its stake in shares of DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK – Get Rating) by 27.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,231 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in DermTech were worth $446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in DermTech by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of DermTech by 160.1% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 621 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of DermTech by 36.9% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of DermTech by 73.5% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 826 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in DermTech by 13.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.77% of the company’s stock.

Get DermTech alerts:

In other news, CEO John Dobak sold 2,561 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.03, for a total value of $33,369.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,037 shares of company stock valued at $95,384. 8.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of DMTK opened at $13.07 on Friday. DermTech, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.44 and a 1-year high of $54.19. The stock has a market cap of $390.15 million, a PE ratio of -4.84 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.87.

DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $3.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 million. DermTech had a negative return on equity of 29.17% and a negative net margin of 661.72%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.48) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that DermTech, Inc. will post -3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on DMTK. Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on shares of DermTech from $79.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stephens started coverage on DermTech in a report on Friday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DermTech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on DermTech from $50.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DermTech presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.60.

About DermTech (Get Rating)

DermTech, Inc is a genomics company in dermatology, which engages in the development and sale of products for the diagnosis and treatment of skin diseases. It markets and develops products that facilitate the early detection of skin cancers, assesses inflammatory diseases, and customizes drug treatments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DMTK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DermTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DermTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.