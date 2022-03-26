UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $419,000 Holdings in Atreca, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Atreca, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL – Get Rating) by 37.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,312 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,418 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Atreca were worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BCEL. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Atreca by 62.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atreca during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Atreca during the second quarter worth approximately $94,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in Atreca in the third quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Atreca in the third quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BCEL opened at $3.28 on Friday. Atreca, Inc. has a one year low of $1.56 and a one year high of $15.55. The firm has a market cap of $123.85 million, a P/E ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 0.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.33 and its 200-day moving average is $3.89.

Atreca ( NASDAQ:BCEL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.04). During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.63) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Atreca, Inc. will post -3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Atreca news, insider Tito Serafini sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 7.68% of the company’s stock.

BCEL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Atreca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Atreca in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Atreca in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Atreca from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.65.

Atreca, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It develops novel therapeutics and immunotherapies based on a deep understanding of the human immune response. Its technology leverages next-generation sequencing to identify the set of functional antibodies produced in patients during an immune response. The company was founded by Robert Axtell, Guy Cavet, Jeremy Sokolove, Tito A.

