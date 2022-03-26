UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $568,000 Holdings in Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO – Get Rating) by 58.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,967 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,648 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Peoples Bancorp were worth $568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Peoples Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Peoples Bancorp by 103.3% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,043 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 14.5% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,911 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. bought a new stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 91,583.3% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,501 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 5,495 shares in the last quarter. 48.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ PEBO opened at $32.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $923.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.15 and a beta of 0.82. Peoples Bancorp Inc. has a one year low of $27.72 and a one year high of $34.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.37 and its 200-day moving average is $32.08.

Peoples Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PEBO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.21. Peoples Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.69% and a net margin of 18.66%. The company had revenue of $75.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. Research analysts expect that Peoples Bancorp Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. Peoples Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.64%.

PEBO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Peoples Bancorp from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Peoples Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Peoples Bancorp from $48.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com cut Peoples Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Peoples Bancorp from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Peoples Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.40.

In related news, EVP Michael Ryan Kirkham sold 818 shares of Peoples Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.83, for a total value of $26,036.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.01% of the company’s stock.

Peoples Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which engages in banking, investment, insurance, and trust solutions. It offers various demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts and certificates of deposit, commercial, consumer, real estate mortgage loans and lines of credit, debit and automated teller machine cards, credit cards for individuals and businesses, merchant credit card transaction processing services, corporate and personal trust services, safe deposit rental facilities, money orders and cashier’s checks, life, health, property and casualty insurance products, brokerage services, and custom-tailored fiduciary, employee benefit plans and asset management & administration services.

