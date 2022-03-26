UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $580,000 Stock Position in Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 31,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Horizon Bancorp were worth $580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HBNC. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Horizon Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Horizon Bancorp by 70.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 89,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after buying an additional 36,934 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Horizon Bancorp by 134.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 115,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,012,000 after acquiring an additional 66,297 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Horizon Bancorp by 96.0% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 26,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 12,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Horizon Bancorp during the second quarter worth $329,000. 53.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on HBNC shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on Horizon Bancorp from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Horizon Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ HBNC opened at $19.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $863.42 million, a PE ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Horizon Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.66 and a 1-year high of $23.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.90.

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. Horizon Bancorp had a net margin of 33.76% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The business had revenue of $62.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Horizon Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. Horizon Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.46%.

In other Horizon Bancorp news, President James D. Neff sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $110,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President James D. Neff sold 11,782 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total value of $238,585.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Horizon Bancorp, Inc (Indiana) is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. It offers personal banking, business banking, investment and trust, and mortgage services. The company was founded in 1873 and is headquartered in Michigan City, IN.

