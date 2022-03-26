UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Purchases 4,684 Shares of Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB – Get Rating) by 88.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,004 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,684 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Turning Point Brands were worth $478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TPB. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Turning Point Brands by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Turning Point Brands by 414.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 2,095 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Turning Point Brands by 13.7% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Turning Point Brands by 147,033.3% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 4,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in Turning Point Brands in the third quarter worth approximately $269,000. 85.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Turning Point Brands alerts:

Shares of TPB opened at $34.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.18, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The company has a market capitalization of $623.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.37 and a 200 day moving average of $38.48. Turning Point Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.04 and a 12 month high of $54.84.

Turning Point Brands ( NYSE:TPB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $105.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.41 million. Turning Point Brands had a return on equity of 47.49% and a net margin of 11.69%. Turning Point Brands’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Turning Point Brands, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This is an increase from Turning Point Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. Turning Point Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.52%.

TPB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays cut their price target on Turning Point Brands from $46.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Turning Point Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on Turning Point Brands from $55.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th.

Turning Point Brands Company Profile (Get Rating)

Turning Point Brands, Inc provides tobacco products. It operates through following segments: Smokeless products, Smoking products and NewGen products. The Smokeless products segment manufactures and markets moist snuff and contracts for and markets chewing tobacco products. The Smoking products segment imports and markets cigarette papers, tubes, finished cigars, NYO cigar tobaccos and cigar wraps and processes, packages and markets pipe tobaccos.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Turning Point Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turning Point Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.