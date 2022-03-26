UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Purchases 947 Shares of Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,947 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 947 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Piedmont Lithium were worth $542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Piedmont Lithium by 107.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 519 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Piedmont Lithium by 134.9% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 970 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Piedmont Lithium by 142.1% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,363 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.61% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PLL opened at $75.56 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.54. Piedmont Lithium Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.65 and a 1 year high of $79.50. The company has a quick ratio of 10.65, a current ratio of 10.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Piedmont Lithium ( NASDAQ:PLL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 27th. The mineral exploration company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.21). On average, equities analysts expect that Piedmont Lithium Inc. will post -1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Piedmont Lithium news, CFO Michael D. White sold 1,744 shares of Piedmont Lithium stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.18, for a total value of $94,489.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bruce Czachor acquired 1,933 shares of Piedmont Lithium stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $51.49 per share, with a total value of $99,530.17. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,993 shares of company stock worth $158,511. 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Piedmont Lithium from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. B. Riley raised their price objective on Piedmont Lithium from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Piedmont Lithium from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.89.

Piedmont Lithium, Inc is an exploration stage company, which engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The firm focuses on developing and manufacturing battery quality lithium hydroxide for the electric vehicle industry. Its projects include Carolina Lithium, Quebec, and Ghana.

