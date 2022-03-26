UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday.

UBS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of UBS Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of UBS Group from CHF 20 to CHF 22 in a report on Friday, January 28th. BNP Paribas raised shares of UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of UBS Group from CHF 23 to CHF 20 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.19.

UBS stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.34. 3,241,396 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,991,321. The company has a market cap of $67.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49. UBS Group has a 52 week low of $14.42 and a 52 week high of $21.49.

UBS Group ( NYSE:UBS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The bank reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.93 billion. UBS Group had a net margin of 19.20% and a return on equity of 12.48%. UBS Group’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. Analysts forecast that UBS Group will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its position in shares of UBS Group by 3.6% during the third quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 3,128,678 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,304,000 after buying an additional 107,954 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. increased its position in shares of UBS Group by 25.5% during the third quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 52,394 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $785,000 after buying an additional 10,649 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of UBS Group by 1.3% during the third quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 1,174,727 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,725,000 after buying an additional 14,969 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of UBS Group by 102.4% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 137,444 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,191,000 after buying an additional 69,526 shares during the period. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc increased its position in shares of UBS Group by 1.1% during the third quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 796,060 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,507,000 after buying an additional 8,285 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.10% of the company’s stock.

UBS Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management;; Personal and Corporate Banking; Asset Management; Investment Bank, and Corporate Center. The Global Wealth Management segment advises and offers financial services to wealthy private clients except those served by Wealth Management Americas which include banking and lending, wealth planning, and investment management.

