Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY) versus Renovare Environmental (NASDAQ:RENO) Critical Contrast

Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Rating) and Renovare Environmental (NASDAQ:RENO – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Udemy and Renovare Environmental’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Udemy N/A N/A N/A Renovare Environmental -60.71% -805.20% -14.09%

This table compares Udemy and Renovare Environmental’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Udemy $518.16 million 3.27 -$77.53 million N/A N/A Renovare Environmental $5.88 million 3.26 -$11.54 million ($0.36) -1.63

Renovare Environmental has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Udemy.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.5% of Udemy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.4% of Renovare Environmental shares are owned by institutional investors. 27.6% of Renovare Environmental shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Udemy and Renovare Environmental, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Udemy 0 3 9 0 2.75 Renovare Environmental 0 0 0 0 N/A

Udemy currently has a consensus target price of $30.73, indicating a potential upside of 151.86%. Given Udemy’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Udemy is more favorable than Renovare Environmental.

Summary

Udemy beats Renovare Environmental on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Udemy (Get Rating)

Udemy, Inc. operates a platform for teaching and learning skills in the United States and internationally. The company offers technical and business skills, and personal development courses for individual learners and enterprise customers. Its platform allows to access approximately 183,000 courses in 75 languages. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Renovare Environmental (Get Rating)

Renovare Environmental, Inc. engages in the provision of waste management services. Its products and services include food waste digesters, data analytics tools, traditional disposal services, and sophisticated facilities for processing municipal solid waste. The company was founded on March 20, 2013 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

