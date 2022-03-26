UGI (NYSE:UGI) PT Lowered to $40.00 at Barclays

UGI (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Barclays from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded UGI from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Bank of America cut UGI from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised UGI from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $42.25.

Get UGI alerts:

UGI opened at $35.80 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.57. UGI has a 12-month low of $33.04 and a 12-month high of $48.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.15, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.03.

UGI ( NYSE:UGI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.30). UGI had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 13.03%. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that UGI will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.345 dividend. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. UGI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.54%.

In related news, Director Frank S. Hermance bought 65,000 shares of UGI stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.15 per share, for a total transaction of $2,479,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Walsh sold 78,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.09, for a total transaction of $3,539,565.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UGI. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in UGI in the 4th quarter valued at $97,497,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in UGI by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,498,157 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,044,111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053,388 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of UGI by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,901,295 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $642,915,000 after acquiring an additional 844,167 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of UGI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,788,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of UGI by 65.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,362,863 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $62,569,000 after acquiring an additional 539,149 shares during the period. 77.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UGI Company Profile (Get Rating)

UGI Corp. operates as a holding company that engages in the distribution, storage, transport, and marketing of energy products and services. It operates through the following segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream and Marketing, and UGI Utilities. The AmeriGas Propane segment consists of the propane distribution business of AmeriGas Partners, L.P.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for UGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.