Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Shares Purchased by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 59,966 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 756 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $24,726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ULTA. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,159 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in Ulta Beauty by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,974 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in Ulta Beauty by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 814 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in Ulta Beauty by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 934 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greytown Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Greytown Advisors Inc. now owns 1,157 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.92% of the company’s stock.

ULTA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $375.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $440.00 to $469.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $455.00 price target on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Friday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “hold” rating and issued a $424.00 price target on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $446.64.

Shares of NASDAQ ULTA opened at $395.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.94, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $371.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $381.51. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 52 week low of $299.77 and a 52 week high of $422.43.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The specialty retailer reported $5.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.56 by $0.85. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 54.42% and a net margin of 11.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 18.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 5,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.54, for a total transaction of $2,053,443.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

