Umicore (OTCMKTS:UMICY) Upgraded by Citigroup to Buy

Citigroup upgraded shares of Umicore (OTCMKTS:UMICY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

UMICY has been the topic of several other research reports. HSBC downgraded shares of Umicore from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Umicore from €45.00 ($49.45) to €36.00 ($39.56) in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Umicore from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Umicore from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Umicore from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Sunday, December 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Umicore currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $45.33.

Get Umicore alerts:

Umicore stock opened at $10.76 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.79. Umicore has a 1-year low of $9.00 and a 1-year high of $17.71.

Umicore engages in the materials technology business. It operates through the following business segments: Catalysis, Energy & Surface Technologies, Recycling, and Corporate. The Catalysis segment is consist of automotive catalysts for gasoline and diesel light and heavy duty diesel applications, including on-road and non-on-road vehicles.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Umicore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Umicore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.