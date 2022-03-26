Unicly CryptoPunks Collection Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $71,162.00 (UPUNK)

Unicly CryptoPunks Collection (UPUNK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 25th. Unicly CryptoPunks Collection has a market capitalization of $12.05 million and approximately $71,162.00 worth of Unicly CryptoPunks Collection was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Unicly CryptoPunks Collection has traded up 16.9% against the dollar. One Unicly CryptoPunks Collection coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0482 or 0.00000109 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002259 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001864 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.43 or 0.00046119 BTC.

Chainbing (CBG) traded up 911.2% against the dollar and now trades at $589.04 or 0.01329993 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,102.11 or 0.07004227 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,209.87 or 0.99821049 BTC.

About Unicly CryptoPunks Collection

Unicly CryptoPunks Collection’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins.

Unicly CryptoPunks Collection Coin Trading

