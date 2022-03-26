Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Holdings Decreased by Reilly Financial Advisors LLC

Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,378 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,625 shares during the quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $1,795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Unilever by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 167,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,029,000 after acquiring an additional 17,705 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Unilever by 59.6% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 424,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,419,000 after acquiring an additional 158,772 shares during the period. Jacobs & Co. CA acquired a new position in Unilever during the 4th quarter worth $4,542,000. GFS Advisors LLC boosted its position in Unilever by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 185,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,042,000 after acquiring an additional 12,765 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its position in Unilever by 54.4% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 107,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,804,000 after acquiring an additional 37,710 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Unilever alerts:

Shares of UL stock opened at $44.90 on Friday. Unilever PLC has a fifty-two week low of $43.11 and a fifty-two week high of $61.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.74.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were given a $0.4873 dividend. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on UL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Unilever in a research report on Friday, February 25th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Societe Generale raised Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Unilever has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.51.

Unilever Profile (Get Rating)

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.