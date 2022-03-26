United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) Stake Reduced by Foster & Motley Inc.

Foster & Motley Inc. reduced its stake in shares of United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,001 shares of the company’s stock after selling 621 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in United Natural Foods were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in United Natural Foods during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in United Natural Foods during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in United Natural Foods during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in United Natural Foods by 280.3% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in United Natural Foods by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of United Natural Foods stock opened at $42.47 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.62 and its 200-day moving average is $43.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. United Natural Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.61 and a 12-month high of $57.89.

United Natural Foods ( NYSE:UNFI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $7.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.17 billion. United Natural Foods had a net margin of 0.83% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. Analysts expect that United Natural Foods, Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO J Alexander Douglas, Jr. bought 2,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.23 per share, with a total value of $99,982.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Richard Eric Esper sold 1,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.59, for a total value of $84,498.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on UNFI. UBS Group cut their price objective on United Natural Foods from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. MKM Partners upped their price objective on United Natural Foods from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on United Natural Foods from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. CL King began coverage on United Natural Foods in a report on Monday, March 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered United Natural Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Natural Foods presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care items.

