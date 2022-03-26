Univec, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UNVC) Short Interest Up 503.9% in March

Univec, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UNVC – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 61,600 shares, an increase of 503.9% from the February 28th total of 10,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,054,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
OTCMKTS UNVC opened at $0.05 on Friday. Univec has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.05.
