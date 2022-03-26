Univec, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UNVC) Short Interest Up 503.9% in March

Univec, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UNVC – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 61,600 shares, an increase of 503.9% from the February 28th total of 10,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,054,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS UNVC opened at $0.05 on Friday. Univec has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.05.

Get Univec alerts:

About Univec (Get Rating)

Univec, Inc engages in the provision of specialty pharmaceuticals. The comapny was founded in July 1996 and is headquartered in Ownings Mills, MD.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Univec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Univec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.