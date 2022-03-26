Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.800-$2.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.250. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Universal Insurance from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. TheStreet cut shares of Universal Insurance from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Universal Insurance from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th.

Shares of NYSE UVE traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.55. 196,826 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 372,449. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $423.30 million, a PE ratio of 21.17 and a beta of 1.12. Universal Insurance has a one year low of $11.55 and a one year high of $19.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.33 and its 200 day moving average is $14.90.

Universal Insurance ( NYSE:UVE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The insurance provider reported ($1.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.61) by $0.08. Universal Insurance had a return on equity of 4.05% and a net margin of 1.82%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.84) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Universal Insurance will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.72%. Universal Insurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.00%.

In other news, CFO Frank Wilcox purchased 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.94 per share, for a total transaction of $32,835.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen Donaghy purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.90 per share, for a total transaction of $119,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 14,750 shares of company stock valued at $176,355. Corporate insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UVE. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Insurance by 125.7% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,488 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 5,284 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Universal Insurance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Universal Insurance by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 19,659 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 2,576 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Universal Insurance by 180.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 26,429 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 16,996 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Universal Insurance by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 21,943 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.44% of the company’s stock.

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc operates as a holding company offering property and casualty insurance and value-added insurance services. It develops, markets and underwrites insurance products for consumers in the personal residential homeowners lines of business and perform substantially all other insurance-related services for primary insurance entities, including risk management, claims management, and distribution.

