Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) General Counsel Sells $914,550.00 in Stock

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.94, for a total transaction of $914,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Alison Nicoll also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 16th, Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.38, for a total transaction of $782,850.00.

On Wednesday, March 9th, Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.92, for a total transaction of $884,400.00.

On Wednesday, March 2nd, Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.64, for a total transaction of $1,099,800.00.

On Wednesday, February 16th, Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.05, for a total transaction of $1,080,375.00.

On Wednesday, February 9th, Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.99, for a total transaction of $817,425.00.

On Wednesday, February 2nd, Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.26, for a total transaction of $811,950.00.

On Wednesday, January 26th, Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.64, for a total transaction of $754,800.00.

On Wednesday, January 19th, Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.27, for a total transaction of $812,025.00.

On Wednesday, January 12th, Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.74, for a total transaction of $913,050.00.

On Wednesday, January 5th, Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.75, for a total transaction of $995,625.00.

UPST stock opened at $103.77 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.60 and a beta of 0.01. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $75.15 and a one year high of $401.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $114.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $198.21.

Upstart ( NASDAQ:UPST Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.38. Upstart had a net margin of 15.96% and a return on equity of 21.33%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on UPST shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Upstart from $223.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Upstart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Upstart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Upstart from $285.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Wedbush cut shares of Upstart from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $238.82.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Upstart in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Upstart in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Upstart in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Upstart in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Upstart in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. 67.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Upstart Company Profile (Get Rating)

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

