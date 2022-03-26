USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $16.33

USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $16.33 and traded as high as $17.71. USA Compression Partners shares last traded at $17.62, with a volume of 96,102 shares.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered USA Compression Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered USA Compression Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com raised USA Compression Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on USA Compression Partners from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, USA Compression Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.67.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.61 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.52, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.37.

USA Compression Partners ( NYSE:USAC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.02). USA Compression Partners had a return on equity of 5.48% and a net margin of 1.62%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.14) EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Investors of record on Monday, January 24th were issued a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 21st. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.55%. USA Compression Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently -538.45%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in USAC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in USA Compression Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $13,616,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in USA Compression Partners by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,437,632 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $304,287,000 after purchasing an additional 687,600 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in USA Compression Partners by 65.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 709,988 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,701,000 after purchasing an additional 281,247 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of USA Compression Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,876,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of USA Compression Partners during the third quarter valued at about $1,533,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.16% of the company’s stock.

About USA Compression Partners

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.

