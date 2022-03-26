Vai (VAI) Price Reaches $0.92 on Exchanges

Vai (VAI) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 26th. One Vai coin can now be bought for approximately $0.92 or 0.00002060 BTC on exchanges. Vai has a market capitalization of $52.64 million and $68,021.00 worth of Vai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Vai has traded up 2.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002251 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001871 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.86 or 0.00046934 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,123.34 or 0.07029013 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $44,433.45 or 0.99996653 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.33 or 0.00043494 BTC.

Vai Profile

Vai’s total supply is 57,498,554 coins. Vai’s official website is venus.io . The official message board for Vai is medium.com/VenusProtocol . The Reddit community for Vai is https://reddit.com/r/venusprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Vai’s official Twitter account is @VenusProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “VAI is Venus Protocol’s native decentralized stablecoin that is minted and redeemed directly on the Venus platform running on Binance Smart Chain. The Venus Protocol will enable users to mint VAI (VAI), a synthetic stablecoin based on the price of $1 USD, by using the vTokens from the underlying collateral that they have previously supplied to the protocol. Users can borrow up to 50% of the remaining collateral value they have on the protocol from their vTokens to mint VAI. “

Buying and Selling Vai

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vai should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vai using one of the exchanges listed above.

