Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) Price Target Raised to $274.00

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $262.00 to $274.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on MTN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $345.00 to $314.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. William Blair restated a market perform rating on shares of Vail Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Vail Resorts from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $331.00 to $309.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $367.00 to $379.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vail Resorts has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $329.00.

Shares of MTN opened at $258.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.48 billion, a PE ratio of 49.13 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $265.65 and its 200-day moving average is $309.24. Vail Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $221.38 and a fifty-two week high of $376.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Vail Resorts ( NYSE:MTN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported $5.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.72 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $906.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $954.87 million. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 11.91%. The company’s revenue was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.62 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Vail Resorts will post 8.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.91 per share. This is a positive change from Vail Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 29th. This represents a $7.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.92%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MTN. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Vail Resorts by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC raised its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 2,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Condor Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 3,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp. raised its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 8,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,807,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period.

Vail Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of mountain resorts. It operates through the following segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment covers the operation of mountain resorts or ski areas, and related activities. The Lodging segment includes ownership of hotels, RockResorts, NPS concessionaire properties, condominium management, Colorado resort ground transportation operations, and mountain resort golf operations.

