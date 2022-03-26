ValiRx (LON:VAL) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $26.96

ValiRx plc (LON:VAL – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 26.96 ($0.35) and traded as low as GBX 26.75 ($0.35). ValiRx shares last traded at GBX 26.75 ($0.35), with a volume of 582,447 shares changing hands.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 16.74 and a current ratio of 16.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 26.96 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 30.33. The stock has a market cap of £17.40 million and a P/E ratio of -11.63.
ValiRx Company Profile (LON:VAL)
