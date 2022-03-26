Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Rating) to post earnings of $0.28 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Valley National Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.29 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.26. Valley National Bancorp also posted earnings per share of $0.28 in the same quarter last year. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Valley National Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $1.17 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.16 to $1.19. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.41. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Valley National Bancorp.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $353.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.93 million. Valley National Bancorp had a net margin of 31.82% and a return on equity of 10.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share.

VLY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, January 8th. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Valley National Bancorp in a research note on Monday, January 31st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Valley National Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.15.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,059,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,064,000 after purchasing an additional 821,144 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,541,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,703,000 after purchasing an additional 625,883 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,528,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,515,000 after buying an additional 327,891 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 0.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,505,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,282,000 after buying an additional 18,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Valley National Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $51,173,000. Institutional investors own 63.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VLY opened at $13.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a PE ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 1.12. Valley National Bancorp has a 12-month low of $11.66 and a 12-month high of $15.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Valley National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.94%.

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. The company offers non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, money market, and time deposit accounts; commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, residential mortgage, and automobile loans; loans secured by the cash surrender value of life insurance; home equity loans and lines of credit; and secured and unsecured other consumer loans.

