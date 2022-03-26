VanEck ETF Trust (TSE:EINC) Price Target Cut to C$21.50

VanEck ETF Trust (TSE:EINC – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Laurentian Bank of Canada to C$21.50 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Laurentian Bank of Canada currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. CIBC set a C$28.00 price target on VanEck ETF Trust and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. ATB Capital raised their price target on VanEck ETF Trust from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. National Bankshares set a C$24.00 price target on VanEck ETF Trust and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on VanEck ETF Trust from C$24.00 to C$16.50 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Eight Capital reduced their price objective on VanEck ETF Trust from C$28.00 to C$22.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$23.50.

EINC opened at C$12.11 on Wednesday. VanEck ETF Trust has a 52 week low of C$10.79 and a 52 week high of C$26.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$12.56. The stock has a market capitalization of C$581.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.64, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.99.

