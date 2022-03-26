Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Sold by Busey Wealth Management

Busey Wealth Management lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,147 shares of the company’s stock after selling 102 shares during the quarter. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealthgate Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 52.3% in the third quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Gs Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $30,000. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 101.3% in the 3rd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VB opened at $213.49 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $194.57 and a 12 month high of $241.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $207.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $219.57.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.