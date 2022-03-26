Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Acquired by Busey Wealth Management

Busey Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,953 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VTV. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 209.3% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000.

Shares of VTV stock opened at $149.45 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $130.63 and a 12-month high of $151.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.48.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

