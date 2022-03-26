Ventas (NYSE:VTR) Hits New 12-Month High at $61.38

Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $61.38 and last traded at $61.36, with a volume of 106623 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $60.14.

VTR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Ventas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Ventas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ventas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Ventas from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Ventas in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ventas presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.59.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $54.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.51. The stock has a market cap of $25.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 448.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Ventas ( NYSE:VTR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.07). Ventas had a return on equity of 0.46% and a net margin of 1.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Ventas, Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. Ventas’s payout ratio is currently 1,285.81%.

In related news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 34,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.97, for a total transaction of $1,947,756.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VTR. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ventas by 350.4% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,824,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $763,277,000 after acquiring an additional 10,755,626 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Ventas in the fourth quarter worth approximately $193,927,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ventas by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,415,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,168,257,000 after buying an additional 3,497,527 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Ventas by 35.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,689,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $534,952,000 after buying an additional 2,513,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ventas by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 7,119,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $363,933,000 after buying an additional 1,907,635 shares in the last quarter. 92.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ventas Company Profile (NYSE:VTR)

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. The company invests in seniors housing and healthcare properties through acquisitions and leases its properties to unaffiliated tenants or operate them through independent third-party managers. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Living Operations, and Office Operations.

