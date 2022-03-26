Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.34), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of VERA stock opened at $22.72 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.72. Vera Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $11.30 and a 12 month high of $37.11.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vera Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th.

In related news, major shareholder Sofinnova Venture Partners X, bought 266,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $3,999,990.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Vera Therapeutics by 69.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 121,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,248,000 after purchasing an additional 49,974 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vera Therapeutics by 38.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 6,544 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Vera Therapeutics by 1,133.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 20,222 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vera Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $344,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Vera Therapeutics by 82.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 5,386 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

Vera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for patients with serious immunological diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is atacicept, a fusion protein self-administered as a subcutaneous injection that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for patients with immunoglobulin A nephropathy.

