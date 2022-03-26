Victoria Gold (TSE:VGCX) Stock Price Up 2.6%

Victoria Gold Corp. (TSE:VGCX – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 2.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as 18.90 and last traded at 18.81. Approximately 214,240 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 6% from the average daily volume of 227,290 shares. The stock had previously closed at 18.34.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on VGCX shares. Cormark raised their target price on shares of Victoria Gold from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. CIBC began coverage on shares of Victoria Gold in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$24.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Victoria Gold from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Pi Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Victoria Gold from C$23.00 to C$20.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.71, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is 15.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is 16.00.

Victoria Gold Corp. acquires, operates, explores, and develops mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its flagship property is 100% owned Dublin Gulch property, which hosts the Eagle and Olive-Shamrock Gold deposit covering an area of approximately 555 square kilometers located in central Yukon, Canada.

