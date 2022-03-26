Victoria Gold (TSE:VGCX) Stock Price Up 2.6%

Victoria Gold Corp. (TSE:VGCXGet Rating)’s stock price rose 2.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as 18.90 and last traded at 18.81. Approximately 214,240 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 6% from the average daily volume of 227,290 shares. The stock had previously closed at 18.34.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on VGCX shares. Cormark raised their target price on shares of Victoria Gold from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. CIBC began coverage on shares of Victoria Gold in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$24.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Victoria Gold from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Pi Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Victoria Gold from C$23.00 to C$20.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.71, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is 15.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is 16.00.

Victoria Gold Company Profile (TSE:VGCX)

Victoria Gold Corp. acquires, operates, explores, and develops mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its flagship property is 100% owned Dublin Gulch property, which hosts the Eagle and Olive-Shamrock Gold deposit covering an area of approximately 555 square kilometers located in central Yukon, Canada.

