Viña Concha y Toro (OTCMKTS:VCOYY) Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of Viña Concha y Toro S.A. (OTCMKTS:VCOYY – Get Rating) traded down 0.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $39.48 and last traded at $39.48. 700 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 8,097 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.50.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion and a PE ratio of 12.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.48.
Viña Concha y Toro Company Profile (OTCMKTS:VCOYY)
