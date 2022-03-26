Vincerx Pharma’s (VINC) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Chardan Capital

Chardan Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Vincerx Pharma (NASDAQ:VINC – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.
A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on VINC. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Vincerx Pharma in a research note on Friday, January 14th. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Vincerx Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Vincerx Pharma from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Vincerx Pharma in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. They set an overweight rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vincerx Pharma presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $23.86.
VINC opened at $4.24 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.30. Vincerx Pharma has a one year low of $3.87 and a one year high of $20.53.
About Vincerx Pharma (Get Rating)
Vincerx Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops new therapies to address unmet medical needs for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidate is VIP152 that is in Phase I clinical trials to treat solid tumors. Its preclinical stage product candidates include VIP217 for solid tumors; VIP236 to treat multiple solid tumors; VIP943 for the treatment of leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome; and VIP924 for treating B-cell malignancies.
