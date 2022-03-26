Vincerx Pharma’s (VINC) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Chardan Capital

Chardan Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Vincerx Pharma (NASDAQ:VINC – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on VINC. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Vincerx Pharma in a research note on Friday, January 14th. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Vincerx Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Vincerx Pharma from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Vincerx Pharma in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. They set an overweight rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vincerx Pharma presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $23.86.

Get Vincerx Pharma alerts:

VINC opened at $4.24 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.30. Vincerx Pharma has a one year low of $3.87 and a one year high of $20.53.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Vincerx Pharma during the third quarter worth $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Vincerx Pharma by 390.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Vincerx Pharma by 172.7% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Vincerx Pharma by 219.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Vincerx Pharma during the second quarter worth $84,000. Institutional investors own 79.54% of the company’s stock.

About Vincerx Pharma (Get Rating)

Vincerx Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops new therapies to address unmet medical needs for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidate is VIP152 that is in Phase I clinical trials to treat solid tumors. Its preclinical stage product candidates include VIP217 for solid tumors; VIP236 to treat multiple solid tumors; VIP943 for the treatment of leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome; and VIP924 for treating B-cell malignancies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vincerx Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vincerx Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.