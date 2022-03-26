Vinci Partners Investments (NASDAQ:VINP) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Vinci Partners Investments (NASDAQ:VINP – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 11.77% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. provides an alternative investment platform principally in Brazil. The company’s business segments include private equity, public equities, real estate, credit, infrastructure, hedge funds, and investment products and solutions. It also offers financial advisory business. Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. is based in RIO DE JANEIRO. “

Shares of VINP stock opened at $13.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 9.32 and a quick ratio of 9.85. The company has a market capitalization of $745.02 million, a P/E ratio of 19.17 and a beta of -1.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.43. Vinci Partners Investments has a one year low of $9.65 and a one year high of $16.00.

Vinci Partners Investments ( NASDAQ:VINP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $20.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.39 million. Vinci Partners Investments had a net margin of 44.76% and a return on equity of 15.11%. On average, research analysts expect that Vinci Partners Investments will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Vinci Partners Investments by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Vinci Partners Investments by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 2,057,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,020,000 after purchasing an additional 38,683 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vinci Partners Investments by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Vinci Partners Investments by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 2,926,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,318,000 after purchasing an additional 17,375 shares during the period. Finally, Gillson Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Vinci Partners Investments by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Gillson Capital LP now owns 149,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 10,644 shares during the period. 20.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. operates as an asset management platform in Brazil. The company's portfolio of investment products and solutions covers private equity, infrastructures, real estate, credit, public equities, hedge funds, and investment products and solutions to institutional and HNWI clients.

